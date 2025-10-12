Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

The M5Stack Unit C6L is a compact LoRa module featuring the ESP32-C6 SoC and SX1262 transceiver. It supports 868 to 923 MHz operation for private LoRa networks with Meshtastic compatibility and options for custom development.

KDE Frameworks 6.19 fixes the “Delete oldest files from the trash” option for how to handle a full trash, fixes an issue that made Plasma System Monitor render graphs when not visible, and fixes an issue that made it impossible to paste text containing “file:///” into a Sticky Note widget.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 7 (codename Gigi) release features the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment, which means that it comes with all the features from the Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” release.

original

Brett Wilson LLP, the Firm That Lodged a Frivolous Lawsuit Against Tux Machines (for Talking About Abuses and Hate Crimes Committed Against Tux Machines), Got Sued by Its Very Own Clients

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 12, 2025,

updated Oct 12, 2025



Mr Vladimir Yanpolsky and Mrs Alla Yanpolsky are suing them. Now it's also in some more "mainstream" sites.

11 months ago we sued Microsoft Garrett [1, 2] (a booster of Microsoft monopolies and promoter of Microsoft kill switches/back doors) after he had harassed me since 2012 and harassed my wife since around 2022 (24/7 stalking, threatening communications etc.) while openly admitting he had mental health issues and had already sought professional help for it.

Dealing with crazies is no simple task, more so crazies willing to lose everything just to hurt someone else.

We are gratified to see that the irresponsible, terrible, and utterly evil law firm that advanced his "revenge" case is drowning in its own pool of trouble. Their own former clients are suing [1, 2, 3]. That ought to keep them busy. We'll make sure they pay for what they did to us (while sponsored by a secret third party), even if it takes years . Some of their people are personally liable/accountable; they're not "mere workers" there but Directors. They've already revealed that they're involved - a legally relevant fact, which does matter. In fact, they've been personally involved since 2024 (both in metadata and in official documents they sent us).

The Yanpolsky couple won't be their last nightmare.

Brett Wilson LLP is deep in debt, but some shady person or persons (not clients) keep sending them money.

Their office seems to be emptying, but as long as their personal bank accounts have something in them, we'll pursue compensation by all means available. If they send more thugs to my home (on motorcycles), we'll escalate. There are limits to what's legal. █