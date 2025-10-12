original
Brett Wilson LLP, the Firm That Lodged a Frivolous Lawsuit Against Tux Machines (for Talking About Abuses and Hate Crimes Committed Against Tux Machines), Got Sued by Its Very Own Clients
Mr Vladimir Yanpolsky and Mrs Alla Yanpolsky are suing them. Now it's also in some more "mainstream" sites.
11 months ago we sued Microsoft Garrett [1, 2] (a booster of Microsoft monopolies and promoter of Microsoft kill switches/back doors) after he had harassed me since 2012 and harassed my wife since around 2022 (24/7 stalking, threatening communications etc.) while openly admitting he had mental health issues and had already sought professional help for it.
Dealing with crazies is no simple task, more so crazies willing to lose everything just to hurt someone else.
We are gratified to see that the irresponsible, terrible, and utterly evil law firm that advanced his "revenge" case is drowning in its own pool of trouble. Their own former clients are suing [1, 2, 3]. That ought to keep them busy. We'll make sure they pay for what they did to us (while sponsored by a secret third party), even if it takes years. Some of their people are personally liable/accountable; they're not "mere workers" there but Directors. They've already revealed that they're involved - a legally relevant fact, which does matter. In fact, they've been personally involved since 2024 (both in metadata and in official documents they sent us).
The Yanpolsky couple won't be their last nightmare.
Brett Wilson LLP is deep in debt, but some shady person or persons (not clients) keep sending them money.
Their office seems to be emptying, but as long as their personal bank accounts have something in them, we'll pursue compensation by all means available. If they send more thugs to my home (on motorcycles), we'll escalate. There are limits to what's legal. █