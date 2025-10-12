news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 12, 2025



Quoting: Solus Begins a New Epoch with Polaris Repository and Python 2 Removal —

Solus, a rolling-release Linux distro that takes a more conservative approach to updates to ensure stability, is entering a new phase of development with the launch of the Polaris repository, marking what the team calls the start of a “new epoch.” The move follows last year’s successful Usr-Merge transition, which unified core system directories under /usr.

But what exactly do developers mean by “epoch”? In short, it’s a major binary version of the distro’s package repository. Bumping the epoch means creating a new repository derived from the existing one—in this case, moving from Shannon to Polaris. The idea is to ensure that every Solus system is updated to a known, consistent state before new packages roll out, reducing the risk of breakages during upgrades.