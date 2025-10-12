Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

Daniel Pocock Has Three New Articles About Bedroom Nepotism in the Debian Project

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 12, 2025,

updated Oct 12, 2025



Earlier today in Techrights I reproduced (with consent) the following 3 new articles. They had been published the night before:

Rianne and I are both Debian users (on our laptops). This site and Techrights run on Debian (the server). But we also want to know and truly understand what goes on in Debian because the governance seems to have gone wrong.

Corporations like Google exercise way too much control over the Debian Project (both political and technical control; the ones with the money have the final say and make all the really important decisions). Techrights has long suspected that and Pocock gives much-needed evidence as a former insider.

Pocock is being demonised for the same reasons and by the same people who attack Richard Stallman (RMS). It is because of what he says and what he has to show. They try to suppress his message. █