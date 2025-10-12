news
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovets
ZDNet ☛ Ready to ditch your Windows PC? I found a powerful mini PC that's optimized for Linux
Any chance I can get to review a Linux-powered PC, I'm thrilled to do so. It's not only because I get to experience how a third party approaches the OS, but also because it means there are more avenues for consumers to purchase Linux systems.
If you've ever heard of Kubuntu, you know it's a spin on Ubuntu that focuses on the KDE Plasma desktop -- a brilliant desktop UI. Kubuntu Focus, on the other hand, is a company dedicated to selling laptops and desktops powered by the Kubuntu OS.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Barry Kauler ☛ Gutenprint installed
Printing in Easy Excalibur is working for me, but some users have reported it isn't. Forum member rcrsn51 identified the cause; the gutenprint package is missing, or rather, packages, as Debian splits the original into 4 or 5 separate packages.
Gentoo Family
Gabriel Simmer ☛ A Year of Gentoo
I've been running Gentoo as my desktop's main operating system for about a year now, so I consider myself something of an expert. At least, I have enough experience to have an informed opinion on the distro, and it's pretty mixed. I'll start by saying I moved from NixOS to Gentoo, pretty much swinging from two ends of the spectrum when it comes to Linux distribution management strategies. On one end you have your entire setup from installed packages to those packages' configurations defined in a single (or a couple of) files, and on the other you have what is ostensibly Linux from Scratch with less tedium.
Arch Family
Linuxiac ☛ Pacsea Is a New TUI That Makes Arch Package Browsing Easier
We all know there are plenty of AUR helpers out there that make life easier for Arch users when installing packages. But this one’s a bit different. Instead of focusing on installation, it lets you search for and view detailed information about packages—whether they’re from AUR or the official repos—without leaving your terminal. Meet Pacsea.
Fedora Family / IBM
Kevin Fenzi: infra weekly recap: First full week of October 2025
Wow, saturday again!? At least it's fall now (which is the very best season).
Devices/Embedded
Rui Carmo ☛ Node-RED - Tao of Mac
Node-RED is a visual programming environment that is commonly associated with IoT but which I’ve been increasingly using for prototyping and automating other things (including front-ends I’d otherwise create in AppSmith or similar).
Open Hardware/Modding
Linux Gizmos ☛ Compact M5Stack Unit C6L Integrates RISC-V ESP32-C6 and SX1262 for LoRa Meshtastic Use
The M5Stack Unit C6L is a compact LoRa module featuring the ESP32-C6 SoC and SX1262 transceiver. It supports 868 to 923 MHz operation for private LoRa networks with Meshtastic compatibility and options for custom development.
Android Police ☛ Pebble sets the stage for its comeback with the revival of its app store
Well, it's not quite all new, but it's getting some love in a new post, because some things have changed, and new things will continue to be added as time passes. While new Pebble watch owners will have to wait, those that have an older Pebble watch can already dive into the app store to gain access to thousands of apps.
