GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovets

Any chance I can get to review a Linux-powered PC, I'm thrilled to do so. It's not only because I get to experience how a third party approaches the OS, but also because it means there are more avenues for consumers to purchase Linux systems.

If you've ever heard of Kubuntu, you know it's a spin on Ubuntu that focuses on the KDE Plasma desktop -- a brilliant desktop UI. Kubuntu Focus, on the other hand, is a company dedicated to selling laptops and desktops powered by the Kubuntu OS.