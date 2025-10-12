LinuxHub Prime – Arch-based Linux distribution

news

LinuxHub Prime is an Arch-based Linux distribution with a customised Openbox window manager as its default desktop environment. There are many other desktop environments and window managers available to choose from at installation.

What separates LinuxHub Prime from other distributions is the use of a unique installer. It also lets users create a custom respin of their own that can be shared with friends and family.