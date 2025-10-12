news
Linux Kernel 6.16 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.17
Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.
But, since Linux 6.16 is not a long-term support (LTS) branch, it is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website as renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman published today the last maintenance release, Linux kernel 6.16.12, while urging users to move to the latest Linux 6.16 kernel series as soon as possible.