original
Keeping Healthy
Today we grabbed a whole box (large carton) with multivitamins - probably enough for about 3 years for 2 people (1,800 chewables). Health is important to us. The prior week we had bought another 1,000 or so, set aside the vitamin C and D tablets or syrups.
Seeing people around us and reading the news on a daily basis, we've come to recognise there's not only a security crisis but also a health crises. Diets get "cheaper" (as food gets more expensive people opt for cheaper options) and hence progressively worse. Malnutrition or nutritional imbalances are becoming "the norm"; many people simply cannot afford a healthy, "natural" diet, leading to hyper-processed foods that accelerate cancer (not just colon cancer), cause mental deterioration, and obesity that disproportionately affects some parts of people's bodies. That leads to higher stress, collective healthcare costs (e.g. NHS), worse cognitive performance, and depression that affects us all (even the happy folks out there are bound to be exposed to unhappy people, so it's "infectious").
Tux Machines is a generally happy site (most of the "bad news" goes into Techrights). So it needs to also be healthy, starting with diet, sleep, and calm.
To people of our generation and age there are clear, vivid memories of healthier times, notably the 80s and 90s. The economy was "healthier", but so were the people. Antidepressents didn't "drown the market" and most people were polite, not total lunatics like Microsoft Garrett [1, 2].
Next month calm will increase. And truth will prevail, too. █