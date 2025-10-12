Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

The M5Stack Unit C6L is a compact LoRa module featuring the ESP32-C6 SoC and SX1262 transceiver. It supports 868 to 923 MHz operation for private LoRa networks with Meshtastic compatibility and options for custom development.

KDE Frameworks 6.19 fixes the “Delete oldest files from the trash” option for how to handle a full trash, fixes an issue that made Plasma System Monitor render graphs when not visible, and fixes an issue that made it impossible to paste text containing “file:///” into a Sticky Note widget.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 7 (codename Gigi) release features the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment, which means that it comes with all the features from the Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” release.

Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Keeping Healthy

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 12, 2025,

Today we grabbed a whole box (large carton) with multivitamins - probably enough for about 3 years for 2 people (1,800 chewables). Health is important to us. The prior week we had bought another 1,000 or so, set aside the vitamin C and D tablets or syrups.

Seeing people around us and reading the news on a daily basis, we've come to recognise there's not only a security crisis but also a health crises. Diets get "cheaper" (as food gets more expensive people opt for cheaper options) and hence progressively worse. Malnutrition or nutritional imbalances are becoming "the norm"; many people simply cannot afford a healthy, "natural" diet, leading to hyper-processed foods that accelerate cancer (not just colon cancer), cause mental deterioration, and obesity that disproportionately affects some parts of people's bodies. That leads to higher stress, collective healthcare costs (e.g. NHS), worse cognitive performance, and depression that affects us all (even the happy folks out there are bound to be exposed to unhappy people, so it's "infectious").

Tux Machines is a generally happy site (most of the "bad news" goes into Techrights). So it needs to also be healthy, starting with diet, sleep, and calm.

To people of our generation and age there are clear, vivid memories of healthier times, notably the 80s and 90s. The economy was "healthier", but so were the people. Antidepressents didn't "drown the market" and most people were polite, not total lunatics like Microsoft Garrett [1, 2].

Next month calm will increase. And truth will prevail, too. █