XDA on Bazzite and CachyOS (GNU/Linux Distros)
XDA ☛ These are the only two Linux distros I'd use for gaming
The last few years have been great for Linux and Linux users. Support for applications and games has never been better, and it really feels like 2026 could be the year of the Linux gaming desktop. With users feeling that Microsoft is treating Windows more like another avenue for advertising and selling subscriptions than a computer operating system, paired with the pending demise of Windows 10, there's seemingly never been a better time for them to take the open-source plunge.
Choosing a distro can be one of the things that makes or breaks not just your gaming experience, but the experience of doing literally everything else on your computer. There are countless options, but there's two that make the most sense, and they couldn't be more different: Bazzite and CachyOS.
XDA ☛ CachyOS is the best Arch-based Linux distro out there
Since switching to Linux just a few months ago, I've settled on Arch Linux paired with KDE Plasma as my distro of choice for most of that time. But I've just been using plain Arch Linux, which, while very versatile and lightweight, isn't the most user-friendly when it comes to getting started.
Enter CachyOS, an Arch Linux-based distro that addresses that very issue, while also providing a few other improvements. I recently got to go hands-on with CachyOS and discovered just how great it can be, especially for someone who may have heard great things about Arch but is worried it may expect too much of them.