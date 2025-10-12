XDA on Bazzite and CachyOS (GNU/Linux Distros)

The last few years have been great for Linux and Linux users. Support for applications and games has never been better, and it really feels like 2026 could be the year of the Linux gaming desktop. With users feeling that Microsoft is treating Windows more like another avenue for advertising and selling subscriptions than a computer operating system, paired with the pending demise of Windows 10, there's seemingly never been a better time for them to take the open-source plunge.

Choosing a distro can be one of the things that makes or breaks not just your gaming experience, but the experience of doing literally everything else on your computer. There are countless options, but there's two that make the most sense, and they couldn't be more different: Bazzite and CachyOS.