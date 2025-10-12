news
today's leftovers
-
Applications
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 Cool Linux Apps Worth Trying This Weekend (October 10 - 12)
There's a reason Flameshot is one of our top-recommended screenshot tools for Linux. It's a well-established open source project, it has a ton of built-in annotation tools, and it's widely available across Linux distributions.
Of course, you could say the same things about the screenshot tool I've spent most of my time on Linux using, Spectacle. One big difference, though, is that Flameshot is immensely customizable. You can make such specific tweaks as editing the number of undo actions you can take, change where the geometry dialog appears, and recolor the interface. Your hand-crafted Flameshot configuration can also be easily exported and imported when you move to a different device.
It also packs several power user features, like automatic file path copying on save, JPEG compression adjustment, and a built-in magnifier. If you do a lot of screenshot work on your Linux computer (or Windows and Mac for that matter, it's cross-platform) you'll want to give Flameshot a shot.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
How to Enable Secure Boot on Linux-Based Platforms [Ed: It is a misnomer and it does not improve security]
-
-
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
-
The Register UK ☛ Hacktivists deactivate after falling into researchers' trap
Forescout said the short-lived TwoNet hacktivist group fell for one of its researchers' honeypots, designed to look like a water treatment plant to a remote attacker.
-
The Record ☛ Prosecutors seek 7-year prison term for ‘sophisticated’ PowerSchool hacker
Lane, who is scheduled to be sentenced on October 14, allegedly told PowerSchool that he would leak the Social Security numbers of children as young as five and ruin the firm financially if it did not pay a ransom of 30 bitcoin (about $2.85 million at the time), according to the memorandum.
-