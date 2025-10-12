today's leftovers

There's a reason Flameshot is one of our top-recommended screenshot tools for Linux. It's a well-established open source project, it has a ton of built-in annotation tools, and it's widely available across Linux distributions.

Of course, you could say the same things about the screenshot tool I've spent most of my time on Linux using, Spectacle. One big difference, though, is that Flameshot is immensely customizable. You can make such specific tweaks as editing the number of undo actions you can take, change where the geometry dialog appears, and recolor the interface. Your hand-crafted Flameshot configuration can also be easily exported and imported when you move to a different device.

It also packs several power user features, like automatic file path copying on save, JPEG compression adjustment, and a built-in magnifier. If you do a lot of screenshot work on your Linux computer (or Windows and Mac for that matter, it's cross-platform) you'll want to give Flameshot a shot.