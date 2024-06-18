Games: Life by You, The Powder Toy, and More
Paradox Interactive completely cancelled Life by You
Paradox Interactive announced today that Life by You from their studio Paradox Tectonic is now fully cancelled, after previously being delayed. Tectonic is led by former Executive Vice President of EA Play and Head of The Sims label Rod Humble.
Classic free physics sandbox game The Powder Toy is now on Steam
Remember when falling sand on your screen was all the rage? The Powder Toy is a classic physics sandbox game, which simulates air pressure and velocity, heat, gravity and a countless number of interactions.
Open source evolution sim Thrive adds endosymbiosis, toxin customization, day / night cycle
Thrive just keeps on getting more interesting. An open source evolution sim powered by Godot that allows you to take control of a species from its first steps as a tiny organism.
Burn With Me is a deck-builder where you burn your cards to win
Well, that's certainly different. Usually a deck-builder card game is about building up your deck, here's it's about sacrificing them and burning them away.
Get a load of Monster Hunter games from this Fanatical Bundle
If you managed to miss the recent Humble Bundle, you've got another cheap chance here to grab a whole bunch of Monster Hunter games from Fanatical.
Canonical detail improvements the Steam Snap, work to advance gaming continues on Ubuntu
Canonical are well into development on Ubuntu 24.10, the next non-LTS version of the popular Linux distribution and things keep improving for gamers.
Factory building sim shapez 2 is launching in August
The truly impressive looking shapez 2 from tobspr Games now has a release window, with the Early Access period set to begin in August.
Cats is another idle / clicker item farming game like Banana rising up the Steam player counts
It seems Egg and it's copy Banana have potentially started off another trend on Steam, with games designed for you to farm items to sell on the Steam Market.
Selaco has sold 51,000 copies in only two weeks
The seriously impressive GZDoom-powered shooter Selaco from Altered Orbit Studios has managed to do quite well for the Early Access launch. Be sure to check out my initial thoughts.