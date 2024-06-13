posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 13, 2024



Quoting: Red Hat Satellite 6.15.1 has been released —

Customers who have already upgraded to Satellite 6.15 should follow the instructions in the errata. Customers on versions of Satellite before 6.15 should refer to the Upgrade Guide. You may also consider using the Satellite Upgrade Helper if moving from Satellite 6.x to Satellite 6.15.

Customers currently running a version of 6.15, should refer to the Update Guide.

Customers who have received hotfixes should check the list of bugs fixed to confirm their hotfix is contained in the release before upgrading.

Please contact Red Hat Support if you have applied a hotfix that doesn’t correspond to one of the bugs mentioned in the errata link(s) above to verify that you can apply the hotfix to Satellite 6.15.1.