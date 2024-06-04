Well-Crafted Fedora Spin and Fedora Project Elections
DebugPoint ☛ Ultramarine GNU/Linux 40: A Well-Crafted Fedora Spin
A new release of Ultramarine GNU/Linux 40 is now available & we did a test drive for a quick review. Ultramarine Linux, which is a fairly new GNU/Linux distribution based on Fedora, has out with its latest version 40 a few days back.
LWN ☛ Fedora GNU/Linux 40 election results
The Fedora Project has announced the results of the Fedora GNU/Linux 40 election cycle. Four seats were open on the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo), and the winners are Stephen Gallagher, Neal Gompa, Michel Lind, and Fabio Valentini. The Fedora Council had two seats open, and the winners are Aleksandra Fedorova and Adam Samalik. One seat was open on the Fedora Mindshare Committee, and the winner is Sumantro Mukherjee.