I’ve a self-hosted Nextcloud installation which is frankly a pain, there’s a good chance updates will break everything.

Plesk is a fairly intuitive interface for self hosting but is best described as non-standard Ubuntu – it handles PHP oddly in particular. Try running any of the php occ commands in it’s built-in ssh terminal and you’ll experience an exercise in frustration.

It’s so much easier to ssh from an Ubuntu terminal and run occ commands directly – giving a clear error message that you can actually do something with.