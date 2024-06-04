today's howtos
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ Use Scrcpy to Mirror and Control Android on Linux
Learn how to install Scrcpy on your GNU/Linux system and connect it to your Android device for seamless mirroring and control via USB or WiFi.
-
Jacob Adams Tookmund ☛ What to Do When You Forget Your Root Password
Forgetting your root password would initially seem like a problem requiring
Not that this is the only reason, anyone with physical access to your machine could also boot it into another operating system they control, or just remove your storage device and put it into another computer, or probably other things I’m not thinking of now.
-
Dougie Richardson: Plesk, Nextcloud, and my shortening patience
I’ve a self-hosted Nextcloud installation which is frankly a pain, there’s a good chance updates will break everything.
Plesk is a fairly intuitive interface for self hosting but is best described as non-standard Ubuntu – it handles PHP oddly in particular. Try running any of the
php occcommands in it’s built-in ssh terminal and you’ll experience an exercise in frustration.
It’s so much easier to ssh from an Ubuntu terminal and run occ commands directly – giving a clear error message that you can actually do something with.
-
How to Install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 24.04 (with Extension Pack)
VirtualBox is a popular virtualization software and side hustle for Oracle, which likes to keep its fingers warm in various pies. It’s free, open-source, and cross-platform, allowing you to get the same experience on Linux, Windows, and macOS.