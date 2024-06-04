Games: SaveTF2, Everafter Falls, and More
Morriton Manor Stories: Nordic Whispers mystery detective RPG announced
In development by Backwoods Entertainment (Unforeseen Incidents), they've recently announced Morriton Manor Stories: Nordic Whispers, a mystery detective RPG. Based on the popular German Twitch and YouTube live tabletop RPG show running on Rocket Beans TV.
The SaveTF2 campaign to get Valve to beat the Team Fortress 2 bots has begun
After announcing the SaveTF2 campaign recently, today the actual campaign to get Valve to fix up Team Fortress 2 has properly begun.
Interview with OutOfTheBit on their cinematic platformer Nanuka: Secret of the Shattering Moon
OutOfTheBit are currently working on Nanuka: Secret of the Shattering Moon, a cinematic puzzle platformer after previously releasing the positively received Full Void.
Cute lifestyle farming-sim Everafter Falls releases June 20th
Coming with Native Linux and Steam Deck support, the cute lifestyle farming-sim Everafter Falls is confirmed to now be releasing on June 20th. The developer previously announced it in a Kickstarter update, noting Steam will have the Linux and macOS versions, but it seems the GOG release will only have the Windows version.
Free planet-colonising strategy game Planet S added Linux support
Free game Monday! Check out Planet S, a real-time strategy game where your goal is to colonize multiple planets in a solar system to advance your civilization. Originally released back in October 2023, the developer has continued expanding it and they added Native Linux support at the end of May, 2024.
Mystery adventure Duck Detective: The Secret Salami is out now
From Happy Broccoli Games who made Kraken Academy!!, a new mystery adventure has arrived with Duck Detective: The Secret Salami out now. One I missed highlighting from earlier in May, because there's just too many good games being released!