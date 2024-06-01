Linux Graphics: Intel, and AMD, and More

With the upcoming release of the Lunar Lake architecture just on the horizon, Intel seems to be preparing the technology for everything, including Linux. As reported by Phoronix, Intel engineers have been focusing on updates to the Lunar Lake and Xe2 GPU architecture, such as ray-tracing support. This solidly ensures the firm’s future enablement at Linux. Let’s take a closer look at what this means for Intel.

If you’d like to hear more about Intel’s upcoming next-gen Lunar Lake, then check out some of our coverage on the topic, including our look at recently leaked photos of the series and our round-up of when Lunar Lake will arrive.