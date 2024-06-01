Linux Graphics: Intel, and AMD, and More
-
New Linux patches spotted for Intel’s Lunar Lake and Xe2 ray-tracing support
With the upcoming release of the Lunar Lake architecture just on the horizon, Intel seems to be preparing the technology for everything, including Linux. As reported by Phoronix, Intel engineers have been focusing on updates to the Lunar Lake and Xe2 GPU architecture, such as ray-tracing support. This solidly ensures the firm’s future enablement at Linux. Let’s take a closer look at what this means for Intel.
If you’d like to hear more about Intel’s upcoming next-gen Lunar Lake, then check out some of our coverage on the topic, including our look at recently leaked photos of the series and our round-up of when Lunar Lake will arrive.
-
Linux support for RDNA 4 GPUs at launch sees promising development with new patches
AMD’s next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs are expected to launch in the second half of 2024 with the arrival of the RX 8000 series and as time draws closer, more and more information has been spreading. New patches and support in ACO Compiler and MESA point towards full support for Linux-based devices at launch.
-
Collabora ☛ Making a spatial impact at AWE 2024
Join us at Augmented World Expo for a first-hand look at our recent XR work including ElectricMaple remote rendering, and xrdesktop showcasing a fully open-source 3-window desktop configuration with gaze-driven window selection.
-
Bootlin ☛ Linux Display Next Hackfest: A Gathering of Minds for Graphics in Linux
The Linux Display Next Hackfest, graciously hosted by Igalia in the beautiful city of A Coruña, was an event that brought together a diverse group of individuals from various projects and companies, all with a common interest in the world of GNU/Linux graphics.
-
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel Pushes Out New Linux Patches For Lunar Lake & Xe2 GPU Ray-Tracing Enablement
Well, it seems like every other firm is rushing to support their upcoming Linux products. Intel also looks determined since the company has uploaded multiple patches, ensuring enablement for its future architectures.