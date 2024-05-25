posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 25, 2024



Quoting: This week in KDE: Triple buffering and other sources of amazingness —

We just branched for Plasma 6.1 and released the beta, which means the window to add new features has now closed. But before it did, a ton of amazing stuff snuck in! Plasma 6.1 promises to be a large and impressive release.

Probably the most impactful thing is triple buffering support on Wayland! This should make animations and screen rendering smoother in general–ideally up to the level of the X11 session, which already did triple buffering. This work by Xaver Hugl has been in progress for a long time and lands in Plasma 6.1. Link

That’s not all though… oh no, not by a long shot...