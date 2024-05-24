posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2024



Quoting: A Powerful Open-Source Android App to Help You Block App's Internet Access —

Sometimes, you wish: I don't want this app to connect to the internet, because you just want to use the offline functionalities of an app.

In other cases, you do not trust the app connecting to the internet.

There can be various situations where you do not want an app to access the internet. And, that is precisely what NetGuard is built for.