coreboot 24.05 release
The coreboot project is pleased to announce the release of coreboot version 24.05. This update represents three months of hard work and commitment from our community. With over 20 new members and contributions from more than a hundred fifty other people in coding, reviewing patches, and other areas, this release showcases the strength of our collaborative efforts.
With this release, coreboot has expanded its support, adding 25 new platforms or variants and 2 new processors, further demonstrating our dedication to offering flexible and adaptable firmware solutions. From laptops and servers to embedded devices, coreboot 24.05 is designed to enhance a variety of hardware platforms with its strong features.
We are grateful to all the contributors who have made this release possible. Your expertise and collaborative efforts continue to propel the coreboot project forward. We value the participation of everyone in the community, from long-time developers to those new to the project, and encourage you to explore the new opportunities that coreboot 24.05 offers.
Our next release will be 24.08, scheduled for mid-August.
Linuxiac:
Coreboot 24.05 Debuts with Enhanced 64-bit Support
Coreboot, an open-source firmware platform aimed at replacing proprietary firmware (BIOS or UEFI) found in most computers, has just announced the release of its latest update, Coreboot 24.05.
The development of the new version has been primarily focused on bolstering the System Management Mode (SMM). This includes significant enhancements to page table management, which have rendered these builds safe and stable for general use. Additionally, this release has marked a milestone in the stability of 64-bit Coreboot builds.
Furthermore, the update includes dual TPM driver support, allowing systems to handle multiple Trusted Platform Module (TPM) versions concurrently—an essential feature for enhancing hardware security.