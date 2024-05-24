coreboot 24.05 release

The coreboot project is pleased to announce the release of coreboot version 24.05. This update represents three months of hard work and commitment from our community. With over 20 new members and contributions from more than a hundred fifty other people in coding, reviewing patches, and other areas, this release showcases the strength of our collaborative efforts.

With this release, coreboot has expanded its support, adding 25 new platforms or variants and 2 new processors, further demonstrating our dedication to offering flexible and adaptable firmware solutions. From laptops and servers to embedded devices, coreboot 24.05 is designed to enhance a variety of hardware platforms with its strong features.

We are grateful to all the contributors who have made this release possible. Your expertise and collaborative efforts continue to propel the coreboot project forward. We value the participation of everyone in the community, from long-time developers to those new to the project, and encourage you to explore the new opportunities that coreboot 24.05 offers.

Our next release will be 24.08, scheduled for mid-August.

