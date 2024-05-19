Hardware: M5Stack, ESP32, and Raspberry Pi 5
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stack Launches Low-Cost 433MHz & 868MHz LoRa Modules
M5Stack has launched two new LoRa Modules in 433MHz and 868MHz versions, designed to enhance long-range wireless communication for IoT applications. Using the Ra-02 module with Semtech's SX1278 chip, these modules excel in remote control, smart city infrastructure, and industrial automation where standard networks are inadequate.
-
CNX Software ☛ FLIP_C3 ESP32-C3 board takes up to 60V DC input, ships with ESPHome firmware
Voidbox FLIP_C3 is an open-source hardware board powered by an ESP32-C3 WiFi & BLE microcontroller that takes up to 60V DC power input feeding a 5V/2A DC-DC step-down converter and flashed with ESPHome firmware by default for Home Assistant support. The board incorporates a push-in spring release connector which means stranded (ferrules or tinning are suggested) and solid wires can be used in deploying the device in off-grid/battery-powered systems with up to 16s LiFePO4 delivering 48V through the 6-60V input port on the ESP32-C3 board.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ This giant Game Boy XL uses a Raspberry Pi 5 and has working buttons
Arnov Sharma is using a Raspberry Pi 5 to power this extra-large Game Boy, which features a custom 3D-printed shell and working buttons.