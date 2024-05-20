9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 19th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on May 20, 2024



This week we got new stable releases of the Mozilla Firefox web browser, Rescuezilla system recovery tool, as well as the Endless OS and Manjaro Linux distributions. On top of that, I tell you what’s coming to the next major Firefox and PipeWire releases, and I show you how to install Linux kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu.

Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 19th, 2024.

Read on