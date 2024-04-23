Best Free and Open Source: CLI Linux Time Trackers, JSON Tools, and GUI ebook Readers
10 Sparkling Free and Open Source CLI Linux Time Trackers - LinuxLinks
The whole is greater than the sum of its parts is a very famous quote from Aristotle, a Greek philosopher and scientist. This quote is particularly pertinent to Linux. In our view, one of Linux’s biggest strengths is its synergy. The usefulness of Linux doesn’t derive only from the huge raft of open source (command line) utilities. Instead, it’s the synergy generated by using them together, sometimes in conjunction with larger applications.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 10 high quality open source CLI time trackers. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Alternatively, if you prefer a graphical interface, try the following article: Timetracking.
14 Best Free and Open Source JSON Tools - LinuxLinks
JSON is often adopted in web services and APIs — enabling web applications to transfer and retrieve data with a common format. JSON can be used with many modern programming languages. JSON is considered one of the popular, easiest, and lightweight and formats used for interaction between services.
JSON has attracted the attention of tool builders, who have created a variety of tools for reformatting, validating, and parsing JSON.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. They are all free and open source goodness.
13 Best Free and Open Source GUI ebook Readers - LinuxLinks
The popularity of digital e-books has been accelerated by a number of dedicated portable e-book readers. The various Amazon Kindle are extremely popular devices which have enabled readers to conveniently access a huge library of books, magazines and newspapers on the move. What is particularly noteworthy is that Linux is the operating system that runs the devices.
However, Linux is also an attractive way of reading e-books on a desktop computer or notebook. Linux has a good range of open source software which helps users to organize their e-book collection, catch up on a novel, or even to create and publish their own e-book.
This article showcases the best graphical eBook readers. We only feature free and open source software here. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.