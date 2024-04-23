Best Free and Open Source: CLI Linux Time Trackers, JSON Tools, and GUI ebook Readers

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts is a very famous quote from Aristotle, a Greek philosopher and scientist. This quote is particularly pertinent to Linux. In our view, one of Linux’s biggest strengths is its synergy. The usefulness of Linux doesn’t derive only from the huge raft of open source (command line) utilities. Instead, it’s the synergy generated by using them together, sometimes in conjunction with larger applications.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 10 high quality open source CLI time trackers. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Alternatively, if you prefer a graphical interface, try the following article: Timetracking.