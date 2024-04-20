Miracle-WM 0.2.0 Brings Floating Window Manager Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2024



As we informed you back in February, a new player called Miracle-WM is emerging among the Wayland compositors. It is a new project rooted in the foundations of Ubuntu’s Mir display server. It draws inspiration from popular compositors like i3 and Sway but aims to surpass them in both aesthetics and functionality.

The new 0.2.0 release, while still a pre-release as part of the path to the future stable 1.0.0, brings many improvements to functionality and user experience.

