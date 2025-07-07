news
Programming Leftovers
Python
Anže Pečar ☛ Disable network requests when running Pytest
Even though my team has been diligent with mocking external requests, a few web requests still managed to slip through after a few months of cranking out new features. We only noticed them when our tests started to fail. 🫣
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Linuxiac ☛ Bash Shell 5.3 Released with New Command Substitution
Almost three years after Bash 5.2, and following a year-long cycle of beta and release candidate builds, the most popular command-line shell and scripting language used in Unix-like operating systems has released version 5.3.
Java/Golang
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Do You know how to batch?
Concurrent systems face a delicate balance: enabling high throughput under contention while maintaining low latency and predictable behavior. Traditional locking strategies and naive parallelization often introduce performance bottlenecks through cache contention, false sharing, and excessive context switching. These issues are further exacerbated in Cloud and virtualized environments, where performance unpredictability, noisy neighbors, and limited control over physical resources introduce additional challenges.
This post explores a small set of techniques that help with more scalable and efficient solutions in Java-based systems, introducing some differences due to Cloud environments.
