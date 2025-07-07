Concurrent systems face a delicate balance: enabling high throughput under contention while maintaining low latency and predictable behavior. Traditional locking strategies and naive parallelization often introduce performance bottlenecks through cache contention, false sharing, and excessive context switching. These issues are further exacerbated in Cloud and virtualized environments, where performance unpredictability, noisy neighbors, and limited control over physical resources introduce additional challenges.

This post explores a small set of techniques that help with more scalable and efficient solutions in Java-based systems, introducing some differences due to Cloud environments.