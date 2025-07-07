Year two of freelancing

news

As a reminder, Zabbly is the company I created for my freelance work. Most of it is Incus related these days, though I also make and publish some mainline kernel builds, ZFS packages and OVS/OVN packages!

On top of that, Zabbly also owns my various ARIN resources (ASN, allocations, …) as well as my hosting/datacenter contracts.

Through Zabbly I offer a mix of by-the-hour consultation with varying prices depending on the urgency of the work (basic consultation, support, emergency support) as well as fixed-cost services, mostly related to Incus (infrastructure review, migration from LXD, remote or on-site trainings, …).