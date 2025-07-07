news

Quoting: Kirigami Addons 1.9.0 —

Kirigami Addons is a collection of supplementary components for Kirigami applications. Version 1.9.0 is a relatively minor release, introducing two new form delegates along with various quality-of-life enhancements.

I took over the work from Tomasz Bojczuk and finished the addition of the file and folder form delegate.

These two components wrap a FileDialog and FolderDialog respectively and like KUrlRequester in KIO provide a text field with autocompletion on desktop. Currently the autocompletion is a bit basic and is based on a Controls.TextField with a Controls.Popup, but hopefully with Qt 6.10 we can use Controls.SearchField.