Proprietary Pushers: WSL, DAWs, Packet, and Let’s Encrypt

Sharing files between Linux and Android has often been a complicated process involving unreliable Linux utilities or complex network setups. A new application, Packet, aims to solve this by providing a simple, wireless file transfer solution. Let's find out how!

What Is Packet and How Does It Work

Packet is a Linux application that integrates with Android's built-in Quick Share (formerly Nearby Share) feature. It allows your Linux machine to be discoverable by and share files with nearby Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks without requiring any additional apps on your Android device.