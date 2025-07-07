news
Proprietary Pushers: WSL, DAWs, Packet, and Let’s Encrypt
XDA ☛ 4 reasons I run two different WSL distros side-by-side [Ed: Run the real thing instead. Nobody is stopping you, right?]
Running Linux alongside a Windows installation is useful for a multitude of reasons, but sometimes having multiple, bootable installations isn't super practical, especially if you're dealing with multiple distros.
14 of the best plugins and DAWs you can use on Linux
We continue our adventure into the world of Linux-based music-making with a round-up of the best Linux-friendly software tools
HowTo Geek ☛ This New Linux App Makes Android File Sharing a Breeze
Sharing files between Linux and Android has often been a complicated process involving unreliable Linux utilities or complex network setups. A new application, Packet, aims to solve this by providing a simple, wireless file transfer solution. Let's find out how!
What Is Packet and How Does It Work
Packet is a Linux application that integrates with Android's built-in Quick Share (formerly Nearby Share) feature. It allows your Linux machine to be discoverable by and share files with nearby Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks without requiring any additional apps on your Android device.
Linuxiac ☛ Let’s Encrypt Begins Supporting IP Address Certificates
But this is about to change. As of July 1, 2025, Let’s Encrypt, a nonprofit certificate authority, has issued its first-ever IP address certificate. As you would expect, there are certain conditions for issuing this type of certificate. Here they are.
