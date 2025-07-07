news

Wayland vs X11 on an Nvidia hybrid graphics laptop

There you go, another benchmark, if you will. This time, I tried Intel CPU, hybrid Intel + Nvidia graphics, 4K display, Kubuntu 24.04, Plasma 5.X. A somewhat different cocktail than what we had last time, but overall, the results are quite similar. Wayland work is simply less efficient than X11. For that matter, turning compositing off helps immensely on an old device, and this is an important element in the equation.

My 11-year-old laptop handled 4K 60FPS video and the WebGL simulation quite well, so that also tells you about the state of hardware, and what you can or cannot do with "modern" machines, and what qualifies as modern. Numbers wise, on idle, the Wayland session used almost the same amount of power as the X11. Under load, it used more power for the 4K playback, less for WebGL. CPU wise, it consumed a bit under 2x more on idle, and about 3-4x more when playing a 4K clip. There were also tons of glitches, font blurriness, and application support problems. There. Now, I may yet do more testing, perhaps even try Fedora and Gnome and compare the results to KDE neon on the AMD-powered laptop. I may also add these new load scenarios into the mix, too. But for now, that ought to be enough for one article. So, on that unhappy note, I bid thee farewell.