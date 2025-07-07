news
Seriot - serial monitor and serial plotter - LinuxLinks
Seriot is a GNOME desktop serial monitor and serial plotter.
This is free and open source software.
Sequeler is a native Linux SQL client built in Vala and Gtk - LinuxLinks
Sequeler is a native Linux SQL client built in Vala and Gtk. It allows you to connect to your local and remote databases, write SQL in a handy text editor with language recognition, and visualize SELECT results in a Gtk.Grid Widget.
This is free and open source software.
Space Nerds - cooperative multiplayer starship simulator - LinuxLinks
Space Nerds In Space also has an option where someone can take the role of dungeon master and modify the game universe in progress.
There are warp gates, nebula that block sensors and allow you to hide, mining, courier missions, and of course many hostiles. Creating your own scriptable missions in Lua is possible and encouraged. And much, much more.
This is free and open source software.
OpenWISP - modular and programmable network management system - LinuxLinks
OpenWISP is targeted at small teams managing large networks on a budget, particularly those who prefer open-source, free software solutions. It is well-suited for organizations that prioritize open-source network management, companies building custom products, and users in emerging markets seeking affordable solutions.
For sufficiently large networks, traditional network management vendors often require significant investment, while OpenWISP can achieve similar goals at a fraction of the cost, while also offering greater flexibility and customization.
This is free and open source software.
xxHash - non-cryptographic hash algorithm - LinuxLinks
It is proposed in four flavors (XXH32, XXH64, XXH3_64bits and XXH3_128bits). The latest variant, XXH3, offers improved performance across the board, especially on small data.
xxHash has been tested with Austin Appleby’s excellent SMHasher test suite, and passes all tests, ensuring reasonable quality levels. It also passes extended tests from newer forks of SMHasher, featuring additional scenarios and conditions.
This is free and open source software.