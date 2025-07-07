news

Quoting: Tiling Shell makes Ubuntu multitasking feel just as good as Windows —

Switching to a new operating system can feel like a daunting task, especially when you have to learn a whole new paradigm for how to use your computer. However, things really aren't as dire as they might seem before you start, and there are tools you can use to make your transition easier. I've used Windows all my life, but after recently spending time with Ubuntu, I also wanted something that would make window management as easy as FancyZones does on Windows 11.

Enter Tiling Shell, a window management tool that's pretty much just an Ubuntu version of FancyZones. This GNOME extension quickly became one of the most important tools on my PC, just as FancyZones tends to be on Windows, and it works wonderfully.