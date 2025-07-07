Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Serial Studio - cross-platform telemetry dashboard and real-time data visualization tool - LinuxLinks
Serial Studio is a cross-platform telemetry dashboard and real-time data visualization tool. It supports input from serial ports, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), MQTT, and TCP/UDP sockets, allowing data acquisition from embedded devices, external software, and networked services.
Serial Studio runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It is suited for telemetry monitoring, sensor data analysis, and real-time debugging in educational, hobbyist, and professional environments.
There is a free and open source version.
DOS Browser - lightweight browser designed for retro computing enthusiasts - LinuxLinks
DOS Browser is a specialized, lightweight browser designed with retro computing enthusiasts in mind.
It features hardware acceleration specifically optimized for DOS/Win9x-based games, allowing them to run more efficiently and at much higher speeds compared to standard browsers like Chrome. Whether you’re exploring DOS applications, playing classic games, or navigating retro-themed websites, DOS Browser ensures a smoother and more enjoyable experience.
This is free and open source software.
NetworkManager - networking that just works - LinuxLinks
In effect, the goal of NetworkManager is to make networking Just Work with a minimum of user hassle, but still allow customization and a high level of manual network control. If you have special needs, we’d like to hear about them, but understand that NetworkManager is not intended for every use-case.
NetworkManager will attempt to keep every network device in the system up and active, as long as the device is available for use (has a cable plugged in, the killswitch isn’t turned on, etc). Network connections can be set to ‘autoconnect’, meaning that NetworkManager will make that connection active whenever it and the hardware is available.
This is free and open source software.
Benchmarking the Orange Pi R2S Single Board Computer - LinuxLinks
In this article I benchmark the Orange Pi R2S and compare it to other single board computers (both ARM and RISC-V) as well as an Intel N100 Mini PC. The tests are run using the Phoronix Test Suite. Orange Pi R2S supports OpenWrt, Ubuntu, and can be widely used in enterprise gateways, industrial control hosts, industrial automation, energy management, intelligent transportation, smart cities and other fields.
Consul is a service networking solution - LinuxLinks
Consul is a service networking solution that enables teams to manage secure network connectivity between services and across on-prem and multi-cloud environments and runtimes. Consul offers service discovery, service mesh, traffic management, and automated updates to network infrastructure devices. You can use these features individually or together in a single Consul deployment.
Consul provides a control plane that enables you to register, query, and secure services deployed across your network. The control plane is the part of the network infrastructure that maintains a central registry to track services and their respective IP addresses. It is a distributed system that runs on clusters of nodes, such as physical servers, cloud instances, virtual machines, or containers.