Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Serial Studio is a cross-platform telemetry dashboard and real-time data visualization tool. It supports input from serial ports, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), MQTT, and TCP/UDP sockets, allowing data acquisition from embedded devices, external software, and networked services.

Serial Studio runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It is suited for telemetry monitoring, sensor data analysis, and real-time debugging in educational, hobbyist, and professional environments.

There is a free and open source version.