news
LibreELEC Might Be the Best Linux Distro for Your Mini PC
Quoting: LibreELEC Might Be the Best Linux Distro for Your Mini PC —
And best of all, you're not stuck with one setup. LibreELEC doesn't come with a desktop environment by default, but if you ever decide you want to change things up, you could easily install a desktop that would let you use your home theater PC like a regular Linux desktop.
Alternatively, you could dual boot a completely separate version of Linux that is more fully featured.