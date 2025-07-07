Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Geany 2.1 Open-Source IDE Released with Improved UI and File Type Support

Geany 2.1 is here more than one year and eight months after Geany 2.0 with new features like support for searching the Messages and Compiler output, support for modern platform-native file selection dialogs, the ability to regroup file types by letter, and new filters for opening the documents sidebar and keybindings preferences.

DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV

Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6.2, the DXVK 2.7 release adds support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer Vulkan extension by default on newer AMD and NVIDIA GPUs to significantly reduce CPU overhead in games like Final Fantasy XIV, God of War, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Watch Dogs 2, and others.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2025

A spotted hyena walking across a green grassy path.

  Two Risks to Companies: The Microsoft Culture and the Microsoft Tools
    Novell was killed by a form of "social engineering" by Microsoft
  It's Hard to Trust People Who Worked - Not Only Those Who Still Work - at Microsoft
    Bryan Lunduke is just what people would call an "arsehole of a person"
  Links 06/07/2025: Climate Change and "The Right to Criticise"
    Links for the day

  [Video] "Copyleft Isn't a Bug."
    "Copyleft isn't a bug. It's a feature. GNU GPL forced the world to treat code like a public good."
  Being in Social Control Media Means Exposing Oneself to Heckling
    Richard Stallman does not (either himself or directly) post to any social control media
  Links 06/07/2025: Airlines Perils, Scams, and Breaches
    Links for the day
  For the Second Time, Bryan Lunduke From Microsoft is Siccing Racist Trolls and Vandals at Me
    You're only reinforcing the point we made yesterday
  Links 06/07/2025: End to End Encryption at Risk, Reuters Twitter ("X") Account Withheld in India
    Links for the day
  Gemini Links 06/07/2025: Tinylog and Certification Rotation
    Links for the day
  PCLinuxOS Sites Coming Back, Gradually
    let's just be patient
  Social Control Media, Even If Based on Free Software, Still Has Many Problems
    a distraction from what actually mattered and still matters
  IBM is Not Your Master
    IBM makes friends with people who exclude the majority of the population: women
  Help Fund the Free Software Foundation (FSF)
    If you have some dollars to spare, go support the FSF
  IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 05, 2025
    IRC logs for Saturday, July 05, 2025
  A Short History of Attacks on Techrights (and Boycott Novell Before That)
    good opportunity to tell again the story of several (not all) attempts to silence us
  The Mainstream Media Took 4 Days to Realise Microsoft Shut Down Its Operations in Pakistan and Fired Everybody
    We estimate that Microsoft has had about 29,000 layoffs since January
  Leadership in Free Software
    Don't let IBM lead. It's a terrible flag bearer.
Long Weekend in the US, Hard Weekend for Microsoft Staff [original]
Now is the time to tell people to upgrade to a better operating system
DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV
DXVK 2.7, a Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine, is now available for download with new features and other improvements for various games.
This Week in Plasma: chugging along
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 6th, 2025
The 247th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 6th, 2025.
Geany 2.1 Open-Source IDE Released with Improved UI and File Type Support
Geany 2.1 was released today as a major update to this fast and lightweight, GTK-based open-source IDE (Integrated Development Environment) that supports a wide range of file types.
Linux Is Dropping Certain PCs, Here's How to Find Out If Yours Is Included
If you're running Linux on 30-plus year old hardware
Rhino Linux 2025.3 Rolls Out with RPK2, KDE Option
Rhino Linux 2025.3 is now available with the RPK2 package management tool by default, UBports sponsorship, and the KDE Plasma 6 UBXI desktop
4MLinux 48.1 STABLE released.
4MLinux Release
ExTiX Deepin 25.7 Live based on Deepin 25 STABLE (latest) with Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.15.3-amd64-exton :: Build 250701 |
Build 250701 is out
The Decade of Linux on the Desktop. You're in it.
In China, the government has been pushing GNU/Linux *hard* for 8-9 years. Uniontech (Deepin) is one of the biggest and last November boasted 3M paid users.
What Makes the Cinnamon Desktop So Appealing?
Cinnamon is the default desktop for the Linux Mint distribution
Don’t Use Chrome on Android Without Knowing These Tips
7-Zip v25 File Archiver Released with Performance Gains
7-Zip, the open-source file compression and extraction tool favored by countless users
Why My Kids' First PC Will Run Linux
Wondering how to prepare your child for a future where technical literacy matters more than ever
6 reasons why I use NixOS over any other Linux distro
Most people stick to popular options like Ubuntu or Linux Mint
5 Signs You're Ready to Make the Leap to Arch Linux
Considering Arch Linux, but feeling intimidated by its reputation
Mini review – Use LocalSend for simple file transfer on Linux
I will explain how to use the free and open-source, cross-platform file transfer application LocalSend on Linux
Gradia Screenshot Tool Just Keeps Getting Better
A glut of new features were added to Gradia, a Linux screenshot markup tool built using GTK4/libadwaita
Linux-ready Meerkat meer10 Launches with Intel Core Ultra, PCIe Gen5 Storage, and Wi-Fi 7
System76 has updated its compact Linux mini PC lineup with the Meerkat meer10
These Are the Best Linux Distros to Install on a Mini PC
Mini PCs are versatile computing devices, thanks to their compact design
I ditched Chrome and Firefox for this snappy open-source browser, and it exceeded expectations
I may have struck gold with the Thorium browser
Gnuinos – spin of Devuan Linux
Gnuinos is a spin of Devuan Linux consisting exclusively of Free Software (as defined by the Free Software Foundation) and a choice of several alternative init systems
This Week in GNOME: #207 Replacing Shortcuts
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 27 to July 04
Alternate reality - Ubuntu with Plasma
Back in 2017, Canonical decided to stop the development of its homegrown Unity desktop
Plasma 6.4 Wayland vs X11, processor and power benchmarks
I love me a good mystery. Although I'm not happy and I'm rather worried about the direction the Linux home desktop is going
Bluestar Linux: Arch Power, User-Friendly Polish
Think Arch is only for the hardcore? Bluestar Linux rewrites the rules—delivering power, polish, and zero intimidation
Get in losers, we're moving to Linux!
You'll notice a trend here, which is that Arch Linux, a notoriously "difficult" distribution
