news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Two Risks to Companies: The Microsoft Culture and the Microsoft Tools
Novell was killed by a form of "social engineering" by Microsoft
-
It's Hard to Trust People Who Worked - Not Only Those Who Still Work - at Microsoft
Bryan Lunduke is just what people would call an "arsehole of a person"
-
Links 06/07/2025: Climate Change and "The Right to Criticise"
Links for the day
New
-
[Video] "Copyleft Isn't a Bug."
"Copyleft isn’t a bug. It’s a feature. GNU GPL forced the world to treat code like a public good."
-
Being in Social Control Media Means Exposing Oneself to Heckling
Richard Stallman does not (either himself or directly) post to any social control media
-
Links 06/07/2025: Airlines Perils, Scams, and Breaches
Links for the day
-
For the Second Time, Bryan Lunduke From Microsoft is Siccing Racist Trolls and Vandals at Me
You're only reinforcing the point we made yesterday
-
Links 06/07/2025: End to End Encryption at Risk, Reuters Twitter ("X") Account Withheld in India
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 06/07/2025: Tinylog and Certification Rotation
Links for the day
-
PCLinuxOS Sites Coming Back, Gradually
let's just be patient
-
Social Control Media, Even If Based on Free Software, Still Has Many Problems
a distraction from what actually mattered and still matters
-
IBM is Not Your Master
IBM makes friends with people who exclude the majority of the population: women
-
Help Fund the Free Software Foundation (FSF)
If you have some dollars to spare, go support the FSF
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 05, 2025
IRC logs for Saturday, July 05, 2025
-
A Short History of Attacks on Techrights (and Boycott Novell Before That)
good opportunity to tell again the story of several (not all) attempts to silence us
-
The Mainstream Media Took 4 Days to Realise Microsoft Shut Down Its Operations in Pakistan and Fired Everybody
We estimate that Microsoft has had about 29,000 layoffs since January
-
Leadership in Free Software
Don't let IBM lead. It's a terrible flag bearer.
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):