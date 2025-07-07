news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Omarchy Hits Different | LINUX Unplugged 622
Developrs are abandoning their Macs for a new frontier: Arch GNU/Linux with Hyprland. We dive into Omarchy, and the broader trend fueling it.
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 318: GNU/Linux desktop hits 5%, Wayback: X11 Desktops on Wayland, & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have a huge milestone to celebrate with GNU/Linux hitting the coveted 5% market share for desktops in the US market. Then we got a few gaming topics to cover including one about game preservation and anti-cheats.
00:48 GNU/Linux Hits 5% US Desktop Market Share
04:14 Stop Killing Games Initiative
11:11 Wayback: Experimental Layer for X11 Desktops on Wayland
15:39 Sandfly Security, agentless GNU/Linux security
17:34 IceWM 3.8 Window Manager Released
19:05 Anti-Cheat on Linux: THE FINALS & Broken Arrow
22:26 digiKam 8.7 Released
24:05 ProtonPlus to manage Proton layers for Gaming
25:53 Outro