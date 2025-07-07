news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2025



Quoting: EMAC SoM-35D1F industrial SO-DIMM SoM features NuvoTon MA35D1 SoC, two GbE interfaces - CNX Software —

The SoM-35D1F runs EMAC OE (OpenEmbedded) Linux, a lightweight distribution with BSP, U-Boot bootloader, and drivers for all onboard peripherals. It supports Qt for GUI, all standard Linux interfaces for I/Os, and also features real-time control via the Cortex-M4 core.

The SoM-35D1F is available in four variants that mainly differ in USB interfaces, eMMC storage capacity, and operating temperature range. Models 122 and 212 feature 3x USB 2.0 interfaces and 4GB eMMC flash, whereas the 212 is designed to operate at temperatures as low as -40 °C. Variant 202 has only 2x USB interfaces, while 232 features 3x USB and a higher capacity 16GB eMMC flash. All share the same CPU, 512MB RAM, and 200-pin SODIMM edge connector