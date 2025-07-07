Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6.2, the DXVK 2.7 release adds support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer Vulkan extension by default on newer AMD and NVIDIA GPUs to significantly reduce CPU overhead in games like Final Fantasy XIV, God of War, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Watch Dogs 2, and others.

Geany 2.1 is here more than one year and eight months after Geany 2.0 with new features like support for searching the Messages and Compiler output, support for modern platform-native file selection dialogs, the ability to regroup file types by letter, and new filters for opening the documents sidebar and keybindings preferences.

news

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 6th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 07, 2025



This week we got a bunch of cool news and releases, starting with Thunderbird 140, the second KDE Plasma 6.4 update, and a new Arch Linux ISO snapshot, and continuing with new digiKam, KDE Gear, Geany, Libreboot, DXVK, and Steam Client releases.

On top of that, I tell you all about the new TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Linux laptop with AMD Ryzen CPUs. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for July 6th, 2025.

Read on