Jul 07, 2025



openSUSE's Agama 16 Installer Brings Wayland Support

Agama, the new still-in-development Linux installer from openSUSE, released version 16, unveiling various interface enhancements and practical new features.

First and foremost, Agama’s Live ISO now boots a Wayland session by default, dropping the long-standing Xorg implementation. The switch aligns Agama with a broader trend across the Linux landscape: Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43, and several KDE-centric spins have all announced X11-free releases for late 2025.

The ISO is admittedly larger than its X11 predecessor, and a few keyboard shortcuts went walkabout during the migration, but the development team says patches are already queued up.

Additionally, the Live ISO now includes a rescue mode, offering a minimal environment for troubleshooting. It’s not a full replacement for traditional rescue systems yet, but it’s a step toward broader utility.