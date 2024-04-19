Mozilla Seeks Feedback for Firefox Nightly ARM64 (AArch64) Binaries on Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 19, 2024



After launching the Firefox official DEB packages for Ubuntu/Debian-based distributions, Mozilla now plans to offer official AArch64 binaries for download to its Linux users (finally!). As a Raspberry Pi user, I can say that this was one of the major blockers of using certain distros that came with an older Firefox release.

The even better news is that the Firefox ARM64 binaries for Linux are available as both downloadable archives in the tar.bz2 format from Mozilla’s website (you can try them here) and as DEB packages for Ubuntu/Debian systems, which you can install on your AArch64 distro using these instructions for the firefox-nightly package.

