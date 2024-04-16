Open Hardware/Modding: Retro, STM32, Raspberry Pi, Role of GNU/Linux, and Arduino
-
Hackaday ☛ 3D Printing A Cassette Is Good Retro Fun
The cassette is one of the coolest music formats ever, in that you could chuck them about with abandon and they’d usually still work. [Chris Borge] recently decided to see if he could recreate these plastic audio packages himself, with great success.
-
CNX Software ☛ “MaUWB_DW3000 with STM32 AT Command” Review – Using Arduino to test UWB range, precision, indoor positioning
Hello, the device I am going to review is the MaUWB_DW3000 with STM32 AT Command. This is an Ultra-wideband (UWB) module from MakerFabs. The core UWB module on this board is the DW3000 UWB transceiver, and it is also equipped with an ESP32 microcontroller programmable with the Arduino IDE, as well as OLED display. The manufacturer claims that this UWB board resolves multiple anchors and tags mutual conflicts and supports up to 8 anchors and 64 tags. Additionally, the manufacturer has added an STM32 microcontroller to handle UWB multiplexing, allowing users to control the core UWB module by simply sending AT commands from an ESP32 microcontroller to the STM32 microcontroller.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi brings GitHub's Octocat to life, with tentacles that wiggle
The Infineon team is using a Raspberry Pi with their latest HAT to make the tentacles wiggle on a 3D-printed figurine of the Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Octocat mascot.
-
TecAdmin ☛ The Role of GNU/Linux in the Internet of Things (IoT): Opportunities and Challenges
The Internet of Things, or IoT, encompasses the vast network of devices around the world that connect to the internet, gathering and sharing data. These devices range from everyday household items to sophisticated industrial tools.
-
Arduino ☛ This beastly DIY bench power supply will satisfy any requirement
Every maker should have a bench power supply in their possession, ready to provide whatever voltage a project or particular component requires. But not all bench power supplies are created equal. Some only have a single output, some have a limited voltage range, and some can’t handle much current.