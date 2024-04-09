Recent Windows updates break Microsoft Connected Cache delivery

Microsoft says Windows 10 updates released since the start of the year are breaking Microsoft Connected Cache (MCC) node discovery on enterprise networks.

MCC servers are software-only caching solutions that can be deployed on Windows servers, bare-metal servers, or VMs to cache and deliver content downloaded from Microsoft's content delivery network (CDN).

For instance, once a client downloads a Windows update, the rest of the users on the enterprise network are pointed to one of the MCC nodes for faster delivery over the local network.

This known issue only affects systems running Windows 10 21H2 and 22H2 configured to find MCC endpoints using DHCP Option 235.

"After installing the January 2024 non-security update (KB5034203), released January 23, 2024, or later updates, some Windows devices which use the DHCP Option 235 for discovery of Microsoft Connected Cache (MCC) nodes in their network might be unable to use the MCC nodes," Microsoft explains.

