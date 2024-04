Crazy Tech People Who Hate Lunduke - Part I

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 09, 2024



Apparently I, Bryan Lunduke, single handedly "tore apart" an entire project (the GLIMPSE project, I assume) by simply mentioning it.

I'm going to be honest with you... I had completely forgotten that project existed. But, according to the project founder, I "tore it apart" with my word magic.

Not gonna lie. Feeling pretty powerful right now.

Wonder which project I should mention next...

Read on