Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

We anticipate restoring more services over the coming months, but disruption to certain services is expected to persist for longer. Read these recent blogs from our Chief Executive, Sir Roly Keating, to find out more about the attack and its impact, and our plans for restoring services.

We have now also published a paper (PDF, 1.48mb) about the attack. Its goal is to share our understanding of what happened and to help others learn from our experience.