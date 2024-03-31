today's leftovers

The convoluted and arguably superfluous nature of the title of this post is an apt reflection of my ambivalence associated with the use of braces in English prose. Earlier today, I blogged on the topic of braces {} , pondering the use -- and potential use -- of the braces. While used extensively in programming, the University of Lynchberg documented a potential use of braces in prose.

Eager to understand this topic further, a fellow amateur grammarian and I spent an hour analyzing the use of braces in prose, consulting the Chicago Manual of Style (17th Edition, paperback), the Associated Press Stylebook (paperback), and internet sources including articles and discussions on curly braces across Wikipedia, Stack Overflow, and other websites.