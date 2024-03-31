Free Software: Viewing CT Scans in GNU/Linux, Flatpak, Thorium
Terence Eden ☛ Viewing my CT Scan in 3D using Linux
The other 300MB was taken up by 450 .DCM files. These are medical images in the DICOM format. This is a relatively open standard which uses JPG plus lots of metadata. There are dozens of Linux programs which can read this - although many haven't been updated in years.
The easiest GUI for viewing the images is Mango. It presents a view of the CT Scan that you can move around.
Fedora
Eric Anderson ☛ Flatpak Permission Survey
One very different take is they were both focused on popular applications. I was focused more on productivity applications and those that I could choose between my distro and Flatpak to get a feel of Flatpak, apples to apples. But the biggest concern is the statistics about 27 out of 50 popular applications not having --filesystem=host or --filesystem=home. As I saw yesterday, there are other ways to break out of the sandbox. I figured I’d take a look myself, but unfortunately the popular apps today are mostly emulators and Blink-based, so things look pretty bleak with that set. I think it is a skewed set due to the Steam Deck, and worse than the majority of packages.
Chromium
It's FOSS ☛ Thorium: The Fastest Open Source Chromium-based Browser?
After taking a look at Floorp Browser, I was left wondering whether there was a Chromium-based web browser that was as good, or even better than Chrome. That is when I came across Thorium, a web-browser that claims to be the “the fastest browser on Earth”.
