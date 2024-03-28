Programming and Open Hardware Leftovers

In this blog post, we are going to discuss the intersection of move semantics and fundamental types. Should we move values of fundamental types? Or can we even move them in the first place? Let’s delve into this. But first, let’s stop for a second to remind ourselves what fundamental types are.

In C++, fundamental types, also known as built-in types, are the basic data types provided by the language itself. These types are not composed of other types and are directly supported by the compiler. The fundamental types in C++ include: [...]