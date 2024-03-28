Programming and Open Hardware Leftovers
-
Programming/Development
-
Gregory Hammond ☛ Web Development Is Hard, The Why And Potential Solutions
Web development is hard. This isn't a post that touches on the very basics of starting, promoting courses or certain tools, or the difference between front-end and back-end. This touches on the very big basics that get someone stuck when doing web development, why it happens, and some ways to become unstuck.
-
Sandor Dargo ☛ Should we move from fundamental types?
In this blog post, we are going to discuss the intersection of move semantics and fundamental types. Should we move values of fundamental types? Or can we even move them in the first place? Let’s delve into this. But first, let’s stop for a second to remind ourselves what fundamental types are.
In C++, fundamental types, also known as built-in types, are the basic data types provided by the language itself. These types are not composed of other types and are directly supported by the compiler. The fundamental types in C++ include: [...]
-
Andrew Healey ☛ Adding a Line Profiler to My Language — Andrew Healey
When I worked on profiling and optimizing the interpreter for my toy programming language nodots, I was missing a tool to help me answer the question: how long does a line of nodots source code take to run? Such a tool would help me measure the impact of my performance improvements, and also help me write faster nodots programs.
When I saw CanadaHonk post a screenshot of their in-terminal profiler, I remembered this lost idea and started hacking on a feature to track the performance of lines in nodots.
-
Display Print Dialogue window using Javascript
To display the Print Dialogue window in your web browser using Javascript, use the window.print() function. Below are two examples, one using a standard link and another using a button.
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
Jonathan Y Chan ☛ Backing up iCloud Photos using rsync
Here’s the copy-icloud-photos script I use to backup my photos stored on iCloud to my Synology NAS: [...]
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Olimex ☛ Neo6502 – the Open Source Hardware Modern Retro Computer got incredible development in March
Neo6502 developer community on Neo6502 Discord server grow and so the results. There are some incredible news.
-
The Verge ☛ Oregon’s governor signs right-to-repair law that bans ‘parts pairing’
Oregon’s rules, however, are the first to ban “parts pairing” — a practice manufacturers use to prevent replacement components from working unless the company’s software approves them. These protections also prevent manufacturers from using parts pairing to reduce device functionality or performance or display any misleading warning messages about unofficial components installed within a device. Current devices are excluded from the ban, which only applies to gadgets manufactured after January 1st, 2025.
-
PIRG ☛ Statement: Oregon governor signs strongest Right to Repair law to date
The legislation requires manufacturers to make repair more accessible by providing open access to the parts, tools and information used to fix devices, which manufacturers are currently restricting to “authorized” service centers. Oregon’s bill is the first in the nation to ban manufacturers from using software to prevent technicians from fully installing spare parts, a practice called “parts pairing.”
-
-