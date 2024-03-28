Free Software, WWW, and Opennwashing
Matt Birchler ☛ 404 Media adds full-text RSS for subscribers, and I’d love to do the same (if I can figure out how)
Well dang. What I suspect is the case here is that FeedPress and Outpost have all the tools available to make this work for anyone, but you need to know what you’re doing to fit the pieces together just right today, and these companies will have a more productized version of this available at a later date.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl 8.7.0 and 8.7.1
I first released 8.7.0, but immediately someone pointed out that one of the files in the tarballs was broken, so I fixed the issue, created a new set of tarballs, bumped the version and uploaded the new set. The new release is 8.7.1 but of course it has the same set of changes. We just pretend we did not upload 8.7.0.
Mozilla ☛ Readouts from the Columbia Convening on Openness and AI [Ed: Mozilla meddling in buzzwords while neglecting core products and laying off technical staff]
On February 29, Mozilla and the Columbia Institute of Global Politics brought together over 40 leading scholars and practitioners working on openness and AI. These individuals — spanning prominent open source AI startups and companies, non-profit AI labs, and civil society organizations — focused on exploring what “open” should mean in the AI era. We previously wrote about the convening, why it was important, and who we brought together.
Linux Foundation
Computer Weekly ☛ Interview: Priyanka Sharma, executive director, CNCF [Ed: The "media partner" of LF is running puff pieces for LF]
We speak to the Cloud Native Computing Forum chief about her own journey in software development and the continuous drive towards greater inclusivity
