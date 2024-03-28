Nix, FreeBSD, NetBSD, and More

In 2024, The NetBSD Foundation will hold its Annual General Meeting in public, on Saturday, May 18th, at 14:00 UTC, in the #netbsd-agm channel on irc.libera.chat - You can use your favorite Internet Relay Chat program or: https://web.libera.chat/#netbsd-agm

There will be various presentations about NetBSD, and a moderated Q&A session.

Tentative overall agenda: [...]