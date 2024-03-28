Nix, FreeBSD, NetBSD, and More
-
OSTechNix ☛ Nix – A Powerful Package Manager For Linux And Unix
-
BSD
-
FreeBSD ☛ Powering up the future: the new FreeBSD cluster in Chicago
The FreeBSD Foundation has recently made a significant investment of over $100,000 to install a server cluster in Chicago. This investment aims to strengthen the infrastructure of the FreeBSD Project, improve its capabilities, and provide better services to its users. To support this expansion, the Foundation has partnered with NYI, which has generously contributed four racks in their Chicago facility.
-
NetBSD ☛ NetBSD AGM2024: Annual General Meeting, May 18, 14:00 UTC
In 2024, The NetBSD Foundation will hold its Annual General Meeting in public, on Saturday, May 18th, at 14:00 UTC, in the #netbsd-agm channel on irc.libera.chat - You can use your favorite Internet Relay Chat program or: https://web.libera.chat/#netbsd-agm
There will be various presentations about NetBSD, and a moderated Q&A session.
Tentative overall agenda: [...]
-