Programming Leftovers
PR Newswire ☛ Latest Update to Development Environment and Programming Language Xojo Adds Version Control to all Licenses, Enables Free Building for Linux and Raspberry Pi
Xojo, Inc., the developers behind Xojo—a powerful cross-platform development tool and programming language—proudly announce the immediate availability of Xojo 2024 Release 1. This release adds version control to all Xojo licenses, enables building for Linux and Raspberry Pi free, plus over 250 changes and more than 30 new features.
Hackaday ☛ 2024 Home Sweet Home Automation: SMS Controlled Heating
Hackaday.io user [mabe42] works during the week away from their home city and rents a small apartment locally to make this life practical. However, the heating system, a night-storage system, is not so practical. They needed a way to remotely control the unit so that the place was habitable after a long winter commute; lacking internet connectivity, they devised a sensible solution to create an SMS-controlled remote heating controller.
Qt ☛ Qt 6.6.3 Released
We have released Qt 6.6.3 today. As a patch release, Qt 6.6.3 does not introduce new features but contains more than 300 bug fixes, security updates, and other improvements to the top of the Qt 6.6.2 release.
Open Hardware/Modding
Arduino ☛ Ceiling fan becomes a “spaceship” SCARA robot arm
We all know how annoying a ceiling fan can be when it isn’t balanced well and that annoyance perfectly demonstrates the necessity of a good, sturdy bearing. A ceiling fan’s bearing needs to allow for smooth rotational motion with as little friction as possible, while completely constraining movement in every other axis.
