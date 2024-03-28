today's leftovers
Events
Git Guardian ☛ SCaLE 21x: A Community Event About Much More Than Linux
Read our highlights from SCaLE 21x, where the community focused on all things open source, not just Linux, with over 270 sessions on DevOps, cloud tech, and security.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 10 Best Dark Themes for Ubuntu GNU/Linux | Reduce Digital Eye Strain
Using the default theme on any desktop and server is pretty decent and optimistic for normal usage. Using a few dark themes rather than the default theme is good for Ubuntu and other Debian distributions.
Linux Journal ☛ Crafting Minimal Ubuntu Images for Embedded Brilliance
In the vast and evolving landscape of technology, embedded systems stand as silent yet powerful pillars supporting an array of applications, from the simplicity of a digital watch to the complexity of autonomous vehicles. These dedicated computing behemoths often operate within constrained environments, necessitating an operating system that is not just robust but also refined in its minimalism. Enter Ubuntu, a versatile and widely acclaimed GNU/Linux distribution, which emerges as an unexpected yet fitting candidate for this purpose. This article delves into the art of constructing minimal Ubuntu images tailored for the unique demands of embedded systems, illuminating the pathway towards enhanced performance, fortified security, and streamlined maintenance.
Instructionals/Technical
GigaZine ☛ A list of tools useful for diagnosing problems with Linux, ``pre-installation is strongly recommended,'' says the author of the list.
Brendan Gregg, an engineer who has worked on improving the performance of cloud computing at Netflix and Intel, has compiled a list of tools on his blog that are useful for analyzing the cause of problems when they occur on systems running Linux.
Kernel Space
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel Arc A750E & A580E Graphics Card PCI IDs Spotted In Linux Driver, New Refresh?
Intel has added two unreleased Arc graphics cards, the A750E & the A580E, to its Linux driver's PCI IDs list which might hint at a new refresh.
Audiocasts/Shows
Late Night Linux – Episode 274
Canonical struggles to get to grips with malicious Snaps, a KDE theme wipes a whole machine, Mozilla looks foolish, Redis isn’t open source now, Ubuntu 14.04 gets 12 years of paid support, Meta joins the Fediverse, and more. With guest host Gary from GNU/Linux After Dark.
