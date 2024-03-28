Istio, SQLite Viewer, and More Software
Maintainers of Istio Move Closer to Delivering on Lighter-Weight Ambient Promise
Istio maintainers are preparing a beta release of the Ambient edition of the platform that eliminates the need to rely on container sidecars to deploy it.
Medevel ☛ SQLite Viewer: is a web-based SQL Viewer
SQLite Viewer is an online tool for viewing SQLite files, utilizing sql.js for parsing. It also supports loading remote files, provided the remote server sends Access-Control-Allow-Origin:*.
Medevel ☛ DB Browser is an SQL Viewer for SQLite Databases
DB Browser for SQLite (DB4S) is an open-source tool for creating, designing, and editing SQLite-compatible database files.
It provides a spreadsheet-like interface, eliminating the need to learn complex SQL commands. It includes controls and wizards for creating and compacting database files, and for creating, defining, modifying, and deleting tables.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
SUSE Extends Reach of Rancher Platform for Managing Kubernetes Clusters
SUSE will add a range of capabilities to its Rancher platform to streamline the overall software development life cycle.
