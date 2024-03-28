Red Hat Leftovers

The RH104 Linux Fundamentals course is designed to provide just the necessary skills you need to confidently use a Linux system. If you’re a new Red Hat OpenShift admin because your infrastructure has moved to the cloud, then while you may not need to learn Linux, you might find that your job is a lot easier when you can perform dozens of tasks with just one oc command. Many cloud providers have custom commands to make a cloud admin’s life easier through the command-line. Feeling comfortable in a terminal is a super power.