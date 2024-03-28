Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ The path to scaling automation at one of Spain's largest banks
Over the past 4 years, the bank worked with their outsourcing provider and successfully implemented server, networking and security automation across their data centers that were built with Intel hardware. Adoption was not widespread, however, as teams were fragmented and a lack of coordination inhibited the platform’s ability to meet rapidly evolving needs.
Red Hat Official ☛ Revolutionize IT automation with the new ServiceNow integration for Event-Driven Ansible
Before diving into the details of the new integration, let's quickly recap what Event-Driven Ansible is. Unlike traditional Ansible Playbooks that execute a predefined set of tasks sequentially, Event-Driven Ansible introduces the concept of "rulebooks". These rulebooks are constantly listening for specific events and, upon detecting one, trigger corresponding automated tasks. This approach allows for real-time responsiveness to system events, making your IT automation more dynamic and context-aware.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Satellite 6.14.3 has been released
Red Hat Satellite is an infrastructure management solution designed to provision and maintain any Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure - physical, virtual, cloud, and edge environments. Satellite streamlines provisioning, patching, and other repetitive system management tasks to increase efficiency while keeping systems secure, available, and compliant.
Red Hat Official ☛ Learn Linux in 2024: New Red Hat training course
The RH104 Linux Fundamentals course is designed to provide just the necessary skills you need to confidently use a Linux system. If you’re a new Red Hat OpenShift admin because your infrastructure has moved to the cloud, then while you may not need to learn Linux, you might find that your job is a lot easier when you can perform dozens of tasks with just one oc command. Many cloud providers have custom commands to make a cloud admin’s life easier through the command-line. Feeling comfortable in a terminal is a super power.
Red Hat Official ☛ Important notice regarding entitlement and Simple Content Access (SCA) [Ed: Sounds like a form of spyware]
For connected systems, Satellite customers are encouraged to enable the rh_cloud plugin and use Insights subscriptions.For disconnected systems, Satellite customers will be provided updated guidance at/around the release of Satellite 6.15 for managing the subscriptions of disconnected systems.
Red Hat Official ☛ Explore new capabilities in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 and 8.10 beta releases
Standardizing on a single operating system throughout your organization is the first step in simplifying and streamlining your IT infrastructure. Standardized operating environments (SOEs) can help you overcome IT complexity to improve efficiency, reduce costs, increase uptime and improve your security posture. IT teams can make the most of their skills and expertise and have more time to spend on more rewarding and innovative projects.